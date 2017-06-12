2,134 NYSC Members Posted To Sokoto Schools

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Sokoto State office has posted 2,134 corps members serving in the state to schools from the entire 2,256 deployed to the state.

This account for 95 per cent of the 2017 Batch “A” corps members serving in the state.

According to Sokoto State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Musa Abubakar, said on Monday that the state government was also magnanimous to provide vaccines for the corps members against cerebro spinal meningitis.

He said these at the close of the orientation exercise for the 2017 Batch “A” corps members at the permanent orientation camp at Wamakko.

His Words: “For the avoidance of doubt, over 95 per cent of the corps members have been posted to schools to contribute to the educational development of the state.

“This is deliberate to complement the state government’s declaration of the state of emergency in the education sector.

“This is also in line with the administration’s policy of rural development, as well as to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the state.”

The coordinator also condemned the uncooperative attitude of some local government officials in the state, especially with regards to the welfare and security of corps members.

“This negates the top priority Gov. Aminu Tambuwal attaches to the welfare and security of the corps members,” he added.