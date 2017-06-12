David Beckham To Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Share this:

David and Victoria Beckham seem to have defied the curse of short-lived celebrity marriages and are set to celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary next month.

But despite the power couple escaping the short-lived marriage trend, David Beckham admits he still has one big regret about his wedding day.

The Beckhams were married on 4 July, 1999, four months after Victoria gave birth to their first child Brooklyn. He served as the ring bearer at the wedding.

The celebrity wedding was one of the most luxurious the world had ever seen and cost over $1 million, employed 440 staff for the reception and featured a wedding cake the couple cut with swords.

But despite the huge price tag and ridiculous ceremony, that wasn’t even Beckham’s biggest regret.

The former soccer star recently sat down with late night host James Corden, who used their interview to dredge up some of Beckham’s old outfits — specifically all the times he and Victoria went matching.

Corden brought up the time Beckham wore his iconic sarong, the time he and Victoria wore matching all-black leather and even the time he walked the red carpet wearing a button-down shirt — with only one button done up.

“Are there any looks you regret?” Corden asks.

“Most of them,” Beckham admits. “But they were right at the time,” he added.

“The leather outfit could’ve been much worse because we were walking out the door and I said ‘Why don’t we get a motorbike’ which obviously back then felt like a great idea but now talking about it, it seems absolutely ridiculous.

“At the time it felt right, now I’m not so sure,” he added.

The late night host then brought up the Beckhams iconic bright violet matching wedding outfits.

“To be fair that was 1999 so it was a while ago … but purple, all matching, cowboy hat probably wasn’t the brightest idea”.

The late night host then hilariously asks Beckham to recreate the iconic photo, with the help of fellow guest Emily Blunt.

And this isn’t the first time the Beckhams have had a laugh about their exorbitant wedding outfits.

“That was pretty bold. Victoria’s [reception outfit by Antonio Berardi] was pretty nice. Mine, I’m like what was I thinking? I look like the guys out of Dumb & Dumber when they went to that party and wore those ridiculous outfits.

I even had a top hat in purple. Unbelievable. What was I thinking?” he told BBC’s Desert Island Discs in January.

