Enyimba Defeat Abia Warriors In Rain-Soaked Derby

By Benson Ezugwu/CALABAR

Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on Sunday in Calabar defeated state rivals Abia Warriors FC of Umuahia 2-1 in a 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture.

The week 24 match played at the U.J. Esuene Stadium was entertaining as both teams tried to outplay each other.

Enyimba captain Mfon Udoh got the first goal in the 20th minute through a penalty kick, and he extended their lead barely two minutes into the second half.

In the 65th minute, substitute Chimezie Amanfor reduced the tally for the Warriors during a goal mouth scramble.

With the rains setting in to disrupt the free flow of the game, the match’s atmosphere became highly charged as the controversy which trailed the goal led to increased tension.

Two red cards soon followed, with Uche Oharulam of Abia Warriors and Kelle Kester of Enyimba sent off for unruly behaviour.

Coach Gbenga Ogunbote of Enyimba said his players performed well.

“They played to instructions. In a local derby, the kind of game we have seen is what you should expect,’’ he said.

Abia Warriors’ coach Abdullahi Biffo, on his part, said there was no excuse for his team to have lost the match.

“There is no excuse. We have to go back and prepare for the game against Plateau United,’’ he said.

Other results of the MatchDay 24 matches:

Source: NAN