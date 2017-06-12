General Election 2017: May To Face Tory Backbench Critics

Share this:

Theresa May is likely to face questions about the Conservatives’ election campaign when she meets the party’s backbenchers later.

The 1922 committee is also expected to raise concerns about her leadership style, and press for more details on talks with the Democratic Unionists.

Mrs May hopes to strike a deal with the DUP to support her minority government.

The meeting comes after she finalised her cabinet, with Michael Gove returning as environment secretary.

BBC political correspondent Iain Watson says the meeting with the committee – Mrs May’s first since Thursday’s election in which the Conservatives lost their majority – has been brought forward by 24 hours.

This was not because of panic within the party, but possibly as a way of suppressing it, he adds.

‘Wise heads v hotheads’

One MP told him: “The wise heads will need to tell any hotheads to calm down.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has accused Mrs May of “squatting” in No 10, telling the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday that the country “cannot go on with a period of great instability”.

A number of high-profile members kept their posts in Sunday’s cabinet reshuffle, with Philip Hammond staying at the Treasury, Boris Johnson remaining at the Foreign Office and Amber Rudd keeping the Home Office post.

But some changed posts too, such as Liz Truss, who was moved from the Department of Justice to become chief secretary to the Treasury, and Damian Green, who was moved from the Department for Work and Pensions to become the first secretary of state.

Source: BBC News