I Will Not Apologise For My Recall; Ndume Vows

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Suspended former Senate Leader,Ali Ndume has vowed not to apologise to facilitate his recall.

This is even as he maintained that he did nothing to warrant his suspension, thus his apology is uncalled for. This is even as he maintained that he did nothing to warrant his suspension, thus his apology is uncalled for.

He stated this in Abuja at an interactive session with his constituent.

According to the lawmaker:“The move for an apology was made but I did not do anything to warrant tendering an apology. I have no problem with an apology but you have to apologise for something you did.

“The issues I raised were put to rest after I raised them. The issue of importation of car was put to rest. The certificate issue was also put to rest. It was because I raised the issues. Perhaps if I did not raise them, the issues may have lingered.

“I did not do anything so there is no basis for me to tender any apology.”

Ndume was suspended for calling the attention of the Senate to the purchase of exotic cars for the Senate President, with forged papers, and the certificate scandal against Senator Dino Melaye.

This, however, did not go down well with the Senate, which stated that the lawmaker did not go through due process before bringing the matter to the floor.

He noted that:“The whole thing will come and go; it will pass away; it is part of the challenges a politician go through. My challenge in the Senate now is temporary; it should not stop me from doing what I have been doing for my constituents. It is very temporary.

“I take my suspension in good faith. It will pass away. I am lucky to be in the Senate. Right now I am going through industrial attachment because one day I will leave the Senate. I don’t expect to die there.”