Interesting: China Donates N60million To Support Buhari’s Initiative

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The People’s Republic of China on Monday donated N60 million to support the Future Assured Initiative of the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari.

The official presentation of the cheque was performed by the Chinese Deputy Chief of Mission, Mr Lin Jing, who represented the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Zhou Pinjian, at the State House in Abuja.

Mr Pinjian said that the gesture was part of the Chinese commitment to assist Mrs Buhari’s efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the victims of insurgency in the North East.

He also said that the Chinese government appreciated the effort of Future Assured programme in tackling malnutrition, maternal and child mortality as well as social problems facing vulnerable group in Nigeria.

The Chinese Ambassador assured the wife of the President of their continued support toward improving health and well-being of women and children in Nigeria.

Mr Pinjian, who expressed Chinese’s appreciation to the long standing relationship between Nigeria and China, promised their continued support to Mrs Buhari’s pet project as it affects the vulnerable in the society.

He, therefore, used the occasion to convey the goodwill message of Chinese President Mr Xi Jinping, to President Muhammadu Buhari and prayed that almighty God grant him good health and return to Nigeria safely.

While receiving the cheque, the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, expressed appreciation to the People’s Republic of China for identifying with the less privileged group in Nigeria.

Mrs Buhari, who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr Hajo Sani, said since the inception of this current administration, the Future Assured Programme had made several interventions in the provision of relief materials to the IDPs in the North East.

Buhari said that the Chinese donation would go a long way in assisting the victims of insurgency in the North East and the Lake Chad region.

The wife of the President thanked the Chinese government for making such a huge humanitarian effort.

According to her, the N60 million donation made by the Chinese government was the highest ever made to the pet project by any international body.

She said that the gesture was aim at strengthening the activities of Mrs Buhari’s Future Assured Programme.

“All the activities of Future Assured is based on humanitarian services and it is on this respect that the Peoples Republic of China decided to come on their own to make this donation,” she said.

She, therefore, encouraged well-meaning Nigerians to support the less privileged, especially those affected by the Boko Haram crisis. (NAN)