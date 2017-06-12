N113.6m Fraud: JAMB Registrar Testified Against Alleged Fraudster

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede has appeared before Justice A. R. Mohammed to testify against alleged fraudster, David Lornem, who is standing trial for allegedly defrauding various people of N113, 590, 000.

Lornem allegedly conspired with Mr. Bruce Ducan to offer admission to applicants into Commonwealth University, Belize but was not accredited by the National University Commission (NUC).

Oloyede who appeared before Justice Mohammed of the Federal High Court, in Abuja said that he was approached by the accused to pay $11,550 for the award of Professional Doctorate Degree of Commonwealth University of Belize.

According to him, he had to contact the NUC to verify the claim which turned out to be fraudulent.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arraigned Lornem in a 14-count charge, for allegedly conspiring with Ducan to publish an advertisement that the varsity offers admission to applicants.

The anti-graft agency however, accused the culprit of committing an offence contrary to Section 8(a) and Section (1) (a) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

The charge sheet reads in part, “That you, David Iornem, on about 4th day of July, 2012 at Abuja, by false pretense and with intent to defraud, attempted to induce one Professor Ishaq Oloyede to pay you a total sum of $11, 550 for the award of academic doctorate degrees of Commonwealth University, Belize which you falsely represented to be a foreign university based in Belize when you know that the said Commonwealth University Belize, is neither accredited nor authorized to operate as a university in Belize and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (1)(a)(ii) and punishable under Section 15 (2)of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011.

“That you, David Iornem, between July to December 2012, and on various dates thereafter in Abuja, transferred the sum of $307, 000 derived from racketeering in the award of academic and honorary degrees of Commonwealth University, Belize which you falsely represented to be a foreign university based in Belize to acquire a two-bedroom flat at No. 9 Oxford Close, London, with the intention to disguise the illicit origin of the funds and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (1)(a)(ii) and punishable under Section 15 (2)of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011.”

The trial was adjourned to yet to be communicated date.