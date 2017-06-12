Nigerian Government Pass 2017 Budget Into Law Today

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Government is to pass the 2017 budget into law today.

According to the Red Chamber of the Nigerian Parliament, President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki will meet the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to sign the 2017 Appropriation Bill in to law at the presidential villa.

According to verified twitter handle of the Senate President, “Today at 3:00pm, the @SPNigeria @bukolasaraki, will be joining Acting President @ProfOsinbajo for the signing of the budget at the Villa.”

The budget originally ought to be signed by the ailing President Muhammadu Buhari but for his health status.

Nigerians have also expressed disappointment over the delay in approving the budget by the Executive, for implementation.

After so much outcry, the Acting President Osinbajo will sign the amended 2017 budget into law today.