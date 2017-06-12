Nigerian Senate To Partner ILO Against Child Labour

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Senate on Monday disclosed readiness to partner the International Labour Organization to eliminate all forms of child labour in the country.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, restated commitment of the legislature to work with the global body to check the scourge.

He disclosed this during the visit of ILO Country Director, Dennis Zulu, in Abuja as part of activities to mark the World Day Against Child Labour.

His words: “Senate assigns particular importance to the fight against child labor.”

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Print Media, Chuks Okocha, Saraki commended the United Nations for its fight against child labour saying “we must all do more to eliminate the use of children for forced labour.”

He noted that the lack of advocacy limited greater understanding on the issue.

The Senate president said he hosted a Children’s Day round table discussion with States Houses of Assembly on the Child’s Rights Act of 2003 to “raise awareness about our obligation to defend the rights of children.”