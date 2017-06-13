Nigerian Anti-Corruption Agency Charges Public Servant On Probity, Transparency

Share this:

‎Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – As part of efforts to enhance multi-disciplinary approach to the fight against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN), an arm of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Tuesday tasked public servants against fraud and corrupt practices.

‎Provost of the academy, Professor Sola Akinrinade, disclosed at the commencement of a 3-day anti-corruption and fraud prevention training that it was important to expand the advocacy against corrupt practices.

He said the fight against ‎corruption must spread across all level of government, if the Federal Government must succeed in the anti-corruption campaign.

Akinrinade who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Mathew Ameh emphasised on need for other tiers of government and relevant stakeholders to complement in the ongoing efforts of the federal government.

According to him, the training was organised for State Commissioners for Finance, Accountants-General and Auditors-General among other government officials to build their capacity ‎on issues relating to finance and to entrench accountability and probity in their operations.

“Given the situation in ‎which we have found ourselves as a country especially our corruption-induced arrested development, the war must be fought at every level if we are to achieve lasting and sustainable result,” he added.