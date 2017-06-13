Tommy Hilfiger Announces The Chainsmokers As Global Brand Ambassadors For Tommy Hilfiger Menswear

Beginning Fall 2017, the internationally renowned American musician/producer duo, The Chainsmokers, will appear as global brand ambassadors for ‘Tommy Hilfiger’ menswear.

AMSTERDAM–(GVE)– Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., announces Alex Pall and Andrew (Drew) Taggart – globally known as the celebrated pop music duo, The Chainsmokers – will appear as the global brand ambassadors for Tommy Hilfiger menswear, including Hilfiger Edition, Tommy Hilfiger Tailored and Tommy Hilfiger sportswear, beginning Fall 2017. The Grammy award-winning duo brings a modern, youthful twist to the brand’s more than 30-year global menswear legacy.

“The Chainsmokers are at the center of modern pop culture and their music resonates with a global audience,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “I admire the way they have carved out a new niche that fuses indie, pop, dance, and hip-hop. Alex and Drew are truly the perfect definition of today’s Tommy Guy – their talent, optimism, unique sound and effortless cool have made them standout in the music world. We’re extremely excited to work with them in the fashion space.”

“Tommy’s pioneering approach to fusing fashion and music is part of our menswear heritage,” said Daniel Grieder, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. “Our partnership with The Chainsmokers reflects the company’s strategic commitment to bring the next generation of Tommy Hilfiger consumers into our men’s business with exciting fashion collections, curated shopping experiences, and digital commerce convenience. Our menswear category remains a key area of focus as we look to unlock the full potential for the Tommy Hilfiger brand in all regions around the world.”

Formed in 2012, The Chainsmokers have sold more than 10 million singles and are currently the third most streamed artist in the world. In 2017, the duo won the Best Dance Recording Grammy with “Don’t Let Me Down,” featuring Daya, and their single “Closer,” featuring Halsey, was recognized as the Top Collaboration of the Year at the Billboard Music Awards. It was also the first lyric video in history to surpass one billion YouTube views.

“Like Tommy Hilfiger, we have always believed in celebrating individuality and breaking conventions,” said The Chainsmokers. “Tommy paved the way for collaborations between fashion and music, and we are excited to collaborate with a brand that aligns so closely with our own artistic approach and shares our passion for creating memorable experiences for our fans.”

The campaign was photographed by Lachlan Bailey in San Francisco, and exclusive video teasers will be set to a custom-mixed music track by The Chainsmokers. Breaking globally in Fall 2017, the integrated men’s campaign includes print, online and out-of-home media placements, and is supported by unique consumer activations and experiential events that continue to bring the brand’s unique perspective on pop culture to life around the world. The Tommy Hilfiger menswear campaign will run alongside the brand’s dedicated women’s advertising featuring global brand ambassador and American supermodel, Gigi Hadid.