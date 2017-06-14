Biafra/ Igbo Quit Notice: Acting President Osinbajo Meets With South Eastern Leaders

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has met sith some south eastern leaders in the wake of the incessant agitations for the republic of Biafra as well as the brewing tension in the northern part of the country.

According to Premium Times, Osinbajo during the meeting held at the State House Conference Centre inside the presidential villa, Abuja, urged the leaders against hate speeches capable of destabilizing the country.

The meeting came as part of consultations sequel to threats of secession by Igbo groups and a recent ultimatum by some northern youth group giving Igbo people three months to leave the region.

“I firmly believe that we ought to address these agitations and proclamations urgently and decisively. Burying our heads in the sand and expecting the storm to blow over of their own accord is not an option.

“But equally not reasonable is falling for the temptation for tit-for-tat. It has never worked or moved us closer to a solution or resolution.

“It is in my view the role and responsibility of those privileged in society to be leaders to chart a progressive and lofty course for the ordinary people.

“As leaders, we carry the burden to secure the peace, progress and prosperity of our people, and that is why our voices ought to be heard and heard loud and clear at moments like this in the defense and articulation of what is truly beneficial to the nation and the people, and what is right and patriotic.”

“Then there was the recent ultimatum issued by a group of youth from the North, asking all south-easterners living in the North to leave by October 1 this year,” he said.

Professor Osinbajo added: “There is no doubt on the resolve of government not to allow anyone get away with hate speeches and divisive words. Our emotion should not be allowed to run wild so as to threaten the existence of anyone anywhere in Nigeria.

“We will do everything within our power to protect the lives of every citizen anywhere and in any part of the country.