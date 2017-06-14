Fire Engulfs 24 Storey Grenfall Tower In London

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) –A huge fire outbreak has reportedly engulfed a 24 storey Grenfall tower in north Kensington, West London

The inferno was said to have started around 1am on Wednesday , leaving its occupants jumping out of the window, while others call for help.

According to CNN,the fire outbreak was first reported around 1am , which was said to have spread rapidly from one side of the building to the other.

The London fire brigade confirmed that lot of occupants were still trapped inside the building while efforts are being made to rescue them.

As at the time of filing this report, more than 50 people have been taken to the hospital while many are yet to be unaccounted for.

Hundreds of people are said to live in the building.