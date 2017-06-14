Flood Submerges 100 Houses In Kano State

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Not less than 100 houses have been submerged and destroyed on Tuesday following a heavy downpour in Gwarzo local government of Kano State.

According to Nigeria’s News Agency, the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, rendering many people homeless in the area.

An eye-witness, Malam Ibrahim Shuaibu, said on Wednesday that the worst affected areas included Sabuwar Unguwa, Abuja quarters and some parts of Katambawa area in the town.

He noted that the wall fence of the Gwarzo Local Government Secretariat had also collapsed, while many vehicles were submerged as a result of the heavy downpour. Shuaibu stated that a bridge popularly known as Kwakwachi Bridge, and a number of public buildings including primary schools, were also affected by the disaster.

When contacted, the Executive Secretary of State Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (SERERA), Alhaji Aliyu Bashir, confirmed the incident, saying that he had yet to ascertain the exact number of the houses destroyed.

However, said a combined team of SERERA and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) officials had been dispatched to the area to assess the extent of the damage caused by the flood.