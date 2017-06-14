Share this:

Nigerian Customs Service Seize 384 Parcels of Hemp

Makes N607m in two months

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on Wednesday disclosed how it impounded 384 parcels of Indian hemp concealed inside six bales of second hand clothing but imported from Ghana.

The contraband reportedly came into Nigeria and got seized along Iyana-Ipaja road based on credible information gathered by the NCS.

The Service also said that the NCS raked in customs duty valued at N607 million (N607,717,533.55) between the month of April to June 12 into the Federal Government’s coffer.

According to the FOU Zone A Comptroller, Mohammed Uba Garba, who spoke in Lagos, the Unit the duty was made from intercepted contraband and interventions on duty payment among others.

“Ten suspects were arrested in connection with this seizure, and a total of 152 different seizures were recorded comprising of vegetable oil, foreign parboiled rice, frozen poultry products, smuggled vehicles, Indian hemp, used tyres, and various general merchandise.

“In the spirit of inter-agency relationship, the suspect concerning the seized Indian hemp will be handed over to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for prosecution in a court of competent jurisdiction,” Garba said.

“We also seized five containers based on information and after physical examination. This containers contravenes Customs law by means of false declaration and breach of import prohibition list by trade.”

“Breakdown of the five containers seized includes one 1x40ft container with number ACLU967372/1 containing 2,322 pieces of used tyres and two units of used vehicles. A 1x40ft container with number CMAU437648/0 containing 2,660 pieces of used tyres.

“The third, a 1x40ft container with number CMAU717109/9 contains 170 cartons of piston ring compressor. The fourth, a 1x20ft container with number TGHU141216/5 contains 12 pallets of general calcium/vehicle batteries of 108 pieces per pallet.

“The fifth, a 1x40ft container with number TCLU753359/2 contains log of unprocessed rough wood ready for export.”

“This act of false declaration falls under section 46 (f) of CEMA Cap C45 LFN 2004 which is tantamount to outright seizure,” he added.