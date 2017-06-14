Trump Cancels Labor Dept. Speech After Lawmaker Shooting

Share this:

By Jordan Fabian

THE HILL

President Trump has cancelled a Wednesday afternoon speech following a shooting at a congressional baseball practice, a White House official said.

Trump was set to speak at the Labor Department to roll out a new initiative designed to boost job training and apprenticeship programs and sign an executive order.

Much of official Washington is shutting down following the shooting, which left House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), a congressional staff member and others injured.

The House cancelled votes, and hearings were cancelled in both chambers.

Scalise was practicing at an Alexandria, Va., park with other Republican lawmakers for the annual Congressional Baseball Game scheduled to take place Thursday.

The Louisiana lawmaker was in stable condition, but is undergoing surgery, according to his office.

Trump said earlier Wednesday that Scalise “was badly injured but will fully recover.”

“Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a separate statement, Trump said he was “deeply saddened” by the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy,” the president said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

He added that he and Vice President Mike Pence are “are monitoring developments closely.”

