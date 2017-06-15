APC Chieftain Abducted By Unknown Gunmen In Ondo State

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Olumide Odimayo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been abducted in Lgbotu, Ese Odo Local Government Area, Ondo State on Thursday.

The man popularly called “Londoner” who did not win in his quest to become the representative of his constituency for a House of Assembly seat in 2015, was said to have been way laid in his community early on Thursday morning by armed men numbering about seven.

“Mr. Odimayo was kidnapped around 6 a.m. today (Thursday) at Igbotu by heavily armed men. Some youths, who got wind of his kidnap, informed local vigilantes in the community and they ran after the kidnappers, shooting one of them to death,” Sahara Reporters’s source reportedly said.

He also added that “We have deployed some of our men to search the bush for the rescue of the politician. I was just informed not too long ago that one of the kidnappers was gunned down while trying to escape”.