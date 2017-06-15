Buhari Trusts Acting President Osinbajo, They Talk Everyday – Lai Mohammed

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo reach out to one another on a daily basis.

While revealing that there is so much trust between both men, he said Nigerians should not be worried about the state of the president’s health.

Speaking on a television programme monitored in Lagos, Lai Mohammed answered questions on whether the president supports the meetings the Acting President is having with leaders of the North and South East amid growing tension in both regions.

“The Acting President is daily in touch with Mr President so I am very confident that Mr President is in the full know of what the Acting President is doing and there is so much trust between the acting president and the president I don’t think there should be an area of concern at all.”

“I have said at several fora that the priority of government right now is to keep this government one and safe. The priority is to revamp the economy and the priority of this government right now is to ensure that we fight corruption and that we put this country on a very stable footing. The issue of restructuring might come later but right now it is not on our front burner,” Alhaji Mohammed said