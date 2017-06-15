Mother Of Evans The Kidnapper Reportedly Goes Into Hiding

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Reports have it that the mother of notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, popularly called Evans, has reportedly gone into hiding.

Evans was picked up by operatives of the Inspector General of Police’ Intelligence Response Team, IRT last Saturday and his mum popularly regarded as Lady Nwosu, is in hiding to avoid the crowd besieging her Umudim, Nnewi home in Anambra state.

Vanguard reports that the news of the arrest of her son filtered in, both despisers and sympathizers have been flooding the house.

Lady Nwosu, described as a no nonsense woman, reportedly rides a lady motorcycle popularly called Nwanyi Nnewi, contrary to reports that her son bought her a car from the proceed of kidnapping.

She was also said to be assisting vendors sell their wares after which they pay her commission weekly.

The woman has now abandoned the canteen where she sells, and has gone into hiding since Tuesday.