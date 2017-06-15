Sokoto Govt. Dispatches 90 Ulamas To Saudi To Pray For Buhari, Nigeria

Share this:

No fewer than 90 Islamic clerics have been sponsored by Sokoto state government to Saudi Arabia to offer pray for the healing of President Muhammadu Buhari while performing lesser hajj.

The clerics who were selected across the state, were also expected to pray for sustainable peace, unity and socio-economic prosperity of Nigeria.

Commissioner for Religious Affairs in the state, Alhaji Mani Katami, disclosed this while addressing the 90-man contingent at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, in Sokoto.

He said the state government expended about N91 million to sponsor the contingent to the holy land.

The commissioner also said that each of the benefiting clerics was entitled to a Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA) of N250, 000.

He urged the clerics to pray for the healing of President Buhari and for the sustainable peace, unity and socio-economic prosperity of Nigeria.

According to him, “This is to enable him to come back to Nigeria to continue with the good work he is doing for the country.”

The commissioner advised the clerics not to engage in any act capable of tarnishing the image of the country while in the Holy Land.

Source: SUN