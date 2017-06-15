Timi Dakolo, Mr Eazi Appointed As Anti-Tobacco Ambassadors Of Nigeria

Share this:

The Federal Government has appointed two musicians, Timi Dakolo and Mr Eazi, as well as Saadatu Aliyu of the World Economic Forum’s Abuja Global Shapers Hub as anti-tobacco ambassadors.

A statement by the Ministry of Health said their appointment was to leverage on the influence of the ‘Iyawo mi’ and the ‘life is Eazi’ singers with young Nigerians.

The appointment was part of the announcement by the ministry of a planned launch on June 15 in Abuja of a six months national tobacco control communications campaign.

According to the Premium Times, the campaign is a follow up to the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole’s announcement on zero tolerance to Tobacco in the country.

The Minister had during the World No Tobacco Day announced nine regulations in the Nigeria Tobacco Control Act 2015 to be enforced by the Federal Government.

The National Tobacco Control Act was signed into law in 2015 by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to the ministry’s statement, “The Tobacco-Free Nigeria’ campaign, aims to educate Nigerians on the NTC Act 2015 and raise awareness on the dangers of tobacco smoke.

“The campaign will leverage on social media and offline interactions to reach young Nigerians, especially second-hand smokers who need to be aware of the ban of smoking in public places and protect themselves.”

Source: Herald