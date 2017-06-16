Adeleke Joins PDP To Run Against APC In Osun

Share this:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Osun West Senatorial District, Ademola Adeleke, has said he will win the by-election on July 8.

Adeleke spoke yesterday in Abuja when the party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, presented him with PDP’s flag at the party’s national secretariat.

Adeleke is vying for the vacant seat his brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, occupied until his death on April 24.

The All Progressives Congress said however that he was never a member of the party.

Kunle Oyatomi, director of research and strategy said: ‘’Available records now reveal that Otunba Adeleke was never a member of APC in the state, as there is no evidence of his registration as a member in his Abogunde/Sagba Ward 2 in Ede North LGA.

‘’There are also no records of his involvement in party meetings at all levels. Rather, there is a petition, dated June 9, 2017, which is to the effect that Otunba Adeleke is not a member of the APC”.

Adeleke believes his chances are very bright and said he is not a political neophyte.

The politician said he cut his political teeth under the tutelage of his late brother.

According to him, the death of his older brother will be a deciding factor in the election while his PDP candidature has elicited fear in the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeleke, who defected from the APC to the PDP during the selection, said he had returned to his political base.

He said: “I believe victory is ours. We are winning. Nobody can stop us in Osun State. After the July 8 election, we will surely come back to this PDP national secretariat to celebrate our victory.

“The APC is not a steadfast party. They lie too much. I am not new in Osun politics. I have worked closely with my late brother, who was the grand master of Osun politics. The death of Senator Adeleke will surely play a great part in the election and ensure my victory.”

Adeleke will run against APC candidate, Senator Mudasiru Hussain, who emerged from his party primaries on Wednesday. He was initially disqualified on grounds that he did not resign his commissionership post in the state.

His appeal was also dismissed by the Appeals panel of the party. He was finally cleared to run by the party’s National Working Committee.

Source: NAN