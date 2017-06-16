School Feeding Project: Nigerian Government Targets 3m Pupils By 2017

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – About 3 million children will have benefited from Nigerian Government primary school feeding programme.

So far, 1.28 million school children have taken advantage of the scheme with 14,000 cooks hired.

According to official verified twitter handle of the Federal Government @AsoRock, N3.7 billion have been expended so far on the project.

“The home grown school feeding programme has gotten N3,770,688,144 disbursed for the feeding of 1,287,270 school children in nine states.”

Some of the states currently benefiting from the Social Investment Programme are Zamfara, Oyo, Osun, Ogun.

Others are Delta, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia.