LASG Set To Close Down Apapa Road For One Year Over Construction Plans

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigerians who ply Apapa route in Lagos may soon heave a sigh of relief following recent reports credited to the minister of Works and Housing, Babatunce Raji Fashola.

The reports have it that although a section of the Apapa Wharf would be shut down for a one-year period, this will further enhance the construction of the road.

Speaking at the official signing of Memorandum of Understanding and handing over of the project to the sponsors, Fashola confirmed that the N4.34bn project is jointly sponsored by Dangote, Flour Mills companies and Federal Government.

The two-kilometre road construction between the Nigerian Port Authority and end of the bridge is expected to take one-year starting from Saturday.

“We are embarking on what will be the final solution to the massive inconvenience. Businesses and residents in Apapa and its environment have had to endure for a couple of years.

“I like to acknowledge the leadership role of Dangote and Flour Mills who are operators and have also contributed to make this reality. They are doing this as a total Corporate Responsibility without asking for tax holiday or reduction. We are also working on how to ensure free access to Tin Can Island.

“From today that we are handing over the project, the road will take one year to be completed. We need the cooperation of all the stakeholders. There will be some discomfort on the way but we appeal for tolerance and perseverance. It will continue to get better, people should please ensure more to solve the challenge.”