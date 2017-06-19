Kagame For 2017 Rwanda’s Presidential Election

Share this:

The ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) party has nominated President Paul Kagame to contest the August 3, 2017 presidential election.

President Kagame got an overwhelming 1,929 vote of the total 1,930 cast. Only one vote was spoilt.

In his acceptance speech, President Kagame told his party members that the contest would be his last.

“It’s my request that we do things either differently or better or work harder so that the seven years coming give us some kind of transition,” he said.

He encouraged the youth to join politics but with caution.

“There’s a caveat here. It is not just being president. It’s not just having a right to be president. Rwanda wants and needs the right president,” he added.

Several dignitaries from other countries including China, Ethiopia, South Africa and Uganda attended the nomination.

Uganda’s ruling party, the)’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretary-General, Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba, who represented Secretary-General, President Yoweri Museveni, conveyed a message of support to President Kagame.

“The leadership and the Rwandese people have walked the talk. Stood shoulder to shoulder to overcome the initial challenges in the country to be able to stop the genocide and thereafter infusing reconciliation…..” she told the RPF delegates in Kigali.

Source: NAN