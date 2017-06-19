Kidnapped Epe School Students To Return Soon – AIG

Share this:

Vows To Hunt Down Kidnappers, Other Criminal Elements In Lagos, Ogun

The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2 comprising of Lagos and Ogun States Police Commands, Mr Adamu Ibrahim on Monday assured the public especially parents of the kidnapped students of Lagos State Model College, Igbonla-Epe that all hands are on deck to ensure the safe return of their wards.

Speaking to Government House correspondents after a meeting with Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at Lagos House in Ikeja, Ibrahim said security agencies were working tirelessly to ensure the return of the students and reunite them with their families.

He said: “Infact very soon, you will hear good news on the issue. We are working seriously on it. At this stage, I will not want to disclose too much because these are security issues but all I want to say is that people should give us a chance and very soon, they will hear good news.”

He vowed that the police in Lagos and Ogun Commands were battle ready and have been alerted to make the zone too hot for criminal elements to carry out their nefarious activities, adding that the police would build on the success of the arrest of the notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike otherwise known as Evans, and hunt down other criminal elements.

According to him, “Security measures are not discussed publicly but what I will tell you is that we are taking all necessary measures to ensure that Lagos is free of crime and criminals. We will rid all these criminals out of this zone.

“So, I will like to send a word to criminals to leave Zone 2 otherwise we will not relent until the zone is completely rid of all these criminals.

“You are aware Evans has already been arrested and he is the most wanted criminal who is into kidnapping. Others too, if they don’t leave this Zone, they will also be arrested,” Ibrahim vowed.

The police boss also commended Lagos State Government especially Governor Ambode for efforts at improving the security architecture in the State.

He said: “People are in fact aware of what the Lagos State Government is doing on security and no other State is doing it. So, all efforts are on to ensure that there is total peace in the State. Lagos is doing perfectly well in assisting security agencies to do their work in the State and we must commend their efforts.”