Missing APC Chieftain Found Dead

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr. Olumide Odimayo, declared missing last Thursday has been found dead.

The corpse of the deceased chieftain was found between Sabomi and Igbotu communities in a riverine community in Ese-Odo local government area of the state.

State Publicity Secretary of the Party, Prince Abayomi Adesany disclosed that the unfortunate incident had been reported to the Police and currently under investigation.

The deceased was said to have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in the community.

According the party’s spokesperson, late Odimayo was found by local vigilantes near Ogolo river in the community.