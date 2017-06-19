Where, How It Happened: Tboss Reportedly Ends Beef With Kemen

Share this:

A former housemate of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Tboss has spoken up on how she ended the months old beef between her and Kemen who allegedly molested her during the competition.

Recall that Kemen was disqualified and evicted from the competition after he was alleged to have sexually molested the housemate.

Tboss, born Tokunbo Idowu revealed that the peace meeting was organized by journalists, Azuka Ogujiuba and Charles Opaleke.

The peace meeting was reported to have taken place in Abuja at a popular club.

Recall that Speaking on ‘Rubbin Minds’, Tboss while speaking on her beef with and for Ekemini Ekerette popularly known as Kemen said: “I considered Kemen a friend. He was my go-to guy. He was my buddy, my muscle. He encouraged me. He motivated me. So for what happened to have happened considering all the people that look up to me, it was sad. I was angry.

“I was humiliated and I did feel violated but I don’t play the victim card. I honestly think that the decision that Big Brother took was the only decision that could have been taken. And everything that Kemen has to say about that, na him get him mouth, e fit use am talk wetin him wan talk but he knows and we know.”

Recall that Tboss had in an earlier interview revealed that she hadn’t spoken to Kemen since South Africa adding that he had been calling her but she refused to take his calls.

When asked if she had seen Kemen after Big Brother House, she replied: “I have seen him a few times but I really don’t want to talk to him because honestly the day you (Ebuka) came into the house with Karen, I was thinking what would happen if I see Kemen because I thought there would be a party after then. I just wanted to slap him.

“I think I even said that but then I came out and I said you know what everyone can make mistake because I am an attractive person but then, I come out and I hear the interviews he has given, today he makes an apology and then tomorrow he comes out to say TBoss knows what happened and that if there was no N25 million involved, hopefully she would tell the truth.

What truth are you talking about? You are contradicting yourself. He has called me like over 15-20 times but I don’t want to speak to him. I am not ready because if I talk, I would say the wrong things”

Source: Herald