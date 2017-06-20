N29b Scam: Federal High Court Admits More Evidence Against Ex-Governor

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – An Abuja, Federal High Court, Abuja yesterday admitted in evidence six volumes of documents tendered in evidence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The evidences were brought in against a former governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako.

The former Governor left the country during the administration of the former President, Goodluck Jonathan but returned upon emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari after being accused of stealing N29 billion while in office.

Nyako along with his son, Senator Abdul-Aziz Nyako, Abubakar Aliyu and Zulkifikk Abba, are standing trial before Justice Okon Abang, on a 37-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, abuse of office and money laundering.

Five companies that allegedly served as conduit pipes for the illegal diversion of the funds – Blue Opal Limited, Sebore Farms & Extension Limited, Pagoda Fortunes Limited, Tower Assets Management Limited and Crust Energy Limited, were equally charged before the court.

The documents, which comprised of payment vouchers from the Office of the Secretary to the Adamawa State Government, were tendered through the state’s Chief Executive Officer, Accounts, Adamu Yahaya.

Yahaha, who is the tenth prosecution witness, had on May 17, 2017 told the court that he “took records of payments made on the approval of the governor and reported the same to the office of the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, between 2008 and 2014”.

The bundle of documents showing copies of payment vouchers from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Political for 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 were tendered and admitted in evidence as Exhibits E1, E2a and E2b, E3a and E3b, E4a and E4b, E5a, E5b and E5c, and E6, respectively.

The matter was afterwards adjourned to June 20, 2017 for continuation of trial.