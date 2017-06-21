2,374 Pilgrims Get N13.36Million In Jigawa

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – For services not rendered to them at the 2016 Hajj, about 2,374 Muslim pilgrims have received a refund of N13.36million.

The services not rendered to them while at the Holy land included: tent security and Saudi Ministry of Hajj's deposits.

This was disclosed by the Jigawa State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, JPWB, on Wednesday .

The spokesperson of the board, Ibrahim Hashim, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse, also noted that two of the pilgrims who were unable to make it to the Holy Land were also refunded their deposits.

He said each of the pilgrims was refunded N2,900 at 13 designated centres across the state.