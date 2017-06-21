Malaye’s Recall: INEC Receives Signatures Of Registered Voters

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday received names of registered voters in Kogi West Senatorial District.

The signatories are demanding for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye from the Red Chamber, the Nigerian Senate.

Though, the lawmaker from the upper legislative chamber appeared active and controversial in the Senate, however, the constituent insisted on his recall.

Kogi State executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also threw their weight behind Melaye, describing him as the most active senator who had contributed largely to motions in the Senate.

So far, about 188, 588 out of the 360, 098 registered voters in the senatorial district have endorsed Melaye’s recall from the Senate.

According to reports at least six bags containing the voters’ signatures were submitted to INEC on Wednesday.