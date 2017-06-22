Top British Singers Release Song For Grenfell Tower Victims

Share this:

Some of the big names in the British music scene, including rock band THE WHO and singers such as Stormzy and Robbie Williams, have released a charity song to raise funds for people affected by the huge Grenfell Tower fire in west London, media reports said.

At least 79 people died due to the blaze that destroyed a 27-storey Grenfell Tower block in the Kensington district of London on June 14, with many people still unaccounted for, according to the London Metropolitan Police.

“Over 50 artists gave their time and support to make this happen,” a website created typically for the donation said on its homepage, referring to the release of the single “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

An MV posted on Twitter by British TV talent show judge Simon Cowell, who proposed recording the single, showed the song also features British singers Leona Lewis and James Blunt and a large choir made up of local people.

Besides buying the single, Cowell called for donating at artistsforgrenfell.com to support those affected by the Grenfell fire, the worst housing tragedy in London since World War II.

Source: NAN