DHQ Clears Air On Nigerian Troops Training In Pakistan

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) –The Nigerian Military on Friday said troops who had recently trained in Pakistan were sent as part of the country’s effort to build its capacity to meet the contemporary security challenges in the country.

It denied information by one disinformer who in an audio clip claimed to be in Pakistan where he saw about 1000 Nigerian troops selected from a particular region in Nigeria graduating after their special training, with the directive to come back home to kill Nigerians of a particular tribe.

In a statement issued by the Director Defense Information, Major-General EJ Enenche in Abuja, the Nigerian Army described the said information incisive, untrue and unverified lie against the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

It stated that the clip is merely targeted as discrediting the capacity building effort of the Military.

“The Defense Headquarters wishes to correct the disinformation about the counter terrorism troops trained in Pakistan recently.

“Operationally, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is poised on This is being done with other countries with similar security challenges of which Pakistan is one. Hence, the collaboration with Pakistan for the training of additional counter terrorist troops in addition to own local training efforts,” it read in part.

It stated that the Nigerian troops that trained as a unit on counter terrorism in Pakistan were drawn from the Nigerian Army, Navy and Airforce, in line with the concept of the force generation.

Also, it said that the personnel cut across all the religions as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

“All the geopolitical zones and major tribes in Nigeria are represented in the composition of the unit, as usual with the Nigerian Military.

“It is not an isolated training programme but an existing and continuous exercise.

“The Defense Headquarters therefore, reassures all Nigerians that, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is non sectional, regional or tribal. The military is ever ready to protect the lives and property of all in the Country. Hence, the ill motivated voice clip should be disregarded,” the statement reads.