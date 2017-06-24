Landslide Buries 46 Homes In China, 141 Missing

One hundred and forty one people have been declared missing after a landslide buried 46 homes in southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Saturday morning.

The landslide came from a high part of a mountain in Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba hit Xinmo Village in Maoxian County at about 6 a.m., blocking a 2-km section of a river and burying 1,600 meters of road.

The provincial government has launched the highest level of disaster relief response and sent rescue teams to the site.

President Xi Jinping called for rescuers to “spare no effort” in their search for survivors, according to CCTV.

Xinhua news agency reported that more than 300 rescuers carrying excavators and life-detection instrument have been sent to the site, according to Tang Limin, spokesperson of Sichuan provincial government.

The AFP reported that a couple and a baby were rescued and taken to hospital.

Rescuers used ropes to move a massive rock while dozens of others searched the rubble for survivors, according to videos posted by the Maoxian government on its Weibo social media account.