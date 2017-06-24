Mexico Knock Out Hosts Russia, Portugal Cruise

Share this:

Hosts Russia have been knocked out by Mexico in the FIFA Confederations Cup, after going down 1-2 in the last group match played today.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal also qualified after battering New Zealand 4-0, recording 7 points like Mexico and topping their Group A.

Russia had hoped for a miraculous berth in the semi-final if they had beaten Mexico by some goal margin.

After conceding the first goal in the 25th minute, Mexico came from behind to beat the hosts. They dominated the possession and piled pressure on Russia such that they made Russian defender Y. Zirkhov earn the first red card of the tournament, after fouling a Mexican player.

In the Portugal-New Zealand match, Ronaldo who was voted Man of the Match for the third time opened scoring via a penalty in the 33rd minute. B. Silva doubled the advantage five minutes later, creating a scare after it appeared he had been injured. A. Silva and Nani increased the tally in the second half.

Both Portugal and Mexico will know their semifinal opponents tomorrow after the Group B matches.

Chile and Germany are leading the group with four points each and there are slight doubts any upset can be created by either Cameroon or Australia, their opponents, who have a point each.

Source: NAN