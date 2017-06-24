UI Reopens 2 July, Exams Begin 4 July

Share this:

Authorities of the University of Ibadan(UI) on Friday announced July 2 for the re-opening of the institution for normal academic activities.

The university was shut 29 May.

According to the Director of Public Communications, Mr Olatunji Oladejo, the first semester examinations for the 2016/2017 academic session will start on July 4.

He said the decision to recall the students was made by the Senate of the University of Ibadan on Friday followed the consideration of the interim report of an Ad-hoc Committee on the students’ crisis.‎

‎

The students on May 29 staged a protest following a ban on the use of hotplates and other electrical appliances in the halls of residence in the institution.

“The‎ students are expected to arrive on the campus as from Sunday, July 2, 2017.‎

‎

“By this decision, the 2016/2017 first semester examinations will commence on Tuesday, July 4 in the various faculties of the university.

“All students will be allowed into the examination halls on presentation of their course registration forms on which their passport photographs are affixed.

‎

“Senate notes that the conduct of examination is dictated by senate and not the students’ union executive council as all activities of the university are guided and regulated by the University of Ibadan Act.

‎

“‎An implementation machinery may soon be set up to engage students on the modalities‎ for the use of hotplates and other unauthorized electrical appliances,” the spokesman said.

