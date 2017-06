Share this:

Germany beat Cameroun 3-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup in what was a convincing win. Goals from Demirbay and a brace from Werner ensured that the Germans eased into the semi-finals to face Mexico on Wednesday while Portugal faces Chile on Thursday.

The win means, in his 150th match in charge, Joachim Low has now reached a century of victories with Germany.

Source: SUN