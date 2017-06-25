Eid-el-Fitr: Emir Sanusi, Others Sue For Peace

Share this:

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II has called on Nigerians to live in peace with one another to foster peace and national unity.

Sanusi made the call while addressing people of the state shortly after he led the Eid prayers at the Kofar Mata Central Eid Ground in Kano on Sunday.

He said that there was the need for Nigerians to ensure peaceful co-existence in the country so as to ensure economic growth and development.

According to him, no society or country can achieve any meaningful development or greatness in an atmosphere of chaos and mistrust.

Sanusi used the occasion to call on `well-to-do’ Muslims in the society to continue to support the less-privilege to alleviate their sufferings.

“I want to use this occasion to call on wealthy individuals to continue to support the poor so as to alleviate their sufferings in the society,’’ he said.

The monarch also urged Muslims to have the fear of God in all their activities, adding that we all have to give account of our deeds one day to our creator.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prayer was attended by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and his Deputy, Prof Hafiz Abubakar among other dignitaries.

In the same vein, the Emir of Daura, in Katisna, Alhaji Farouk Umar has called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the unity of Nigeria and the well-being of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Umar made the call in Daura in his message to mark commencement of the Eid El Fitr celebration.

He said his palace was aware of the progress recorded as regards the health of the President and urged Nigerians to ignore rumours about his ill health.

Umar said his council and the entire emirate had decided to stage a two-day horse riding to celebrate the Sallah.

He said the emirate’s decision was due to information that the President was doing well.

Malam Safiyanu Yusuf, the Chief Imam of Daura in his sermon advised Muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan.

He called on those who prayed and fasted for the 29 days to internalise and practicalise the social and moral objectives of the holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, some clerics in Abuja, Lagos and Kaduna have also joined other voices on the need for Nigerians to embrace tolerance and unity to build a strong and united nation.

The Chief Imam of Lugbe Jumat Mosque, Sheikh Abubakar Yelwa, urged Muslim Ummah to live in peace and harmony with their Christian counterparts wherever they found themselves.

Yelwa spoke to NAN after the two rakat Eid prayer at the Lugbe Eid praying ground in Abuja.

In his sermon, the Imam of Barnawa Mosque, Bello Maiiyali also urged Nigerians to live in peace with one another and shun rumour mongering.

Maiiyali said the call became necessary in view of the importance of peace to a nation.

NAN reports that in Kaduna and environs, Muslims in spite of the heavy down pour, besieged the prayer ground for prayers.

In Lagos, Alhaji Abdil-Raman Sadallah, the Chief Imam, Epe Central Mosque, Lagos urged Nigerians to embrace peace to build a strong and united nation.

He congratulated Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, adding that only tolerance and patriotism would help the country sail through its present situation.

Sadallah urged Muslims to always follow the path of dialogue in resolving differences rather than advocating for violence.

He said that the economic situation of the country was a major contributor to the growing agitations and tension.

Sadallah also called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

NAN reports that Mr Wale Mogaji, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Commission and Mr Jide Ikuforiji, the Balogun of Epeland attended the prayers.

Source: NAN