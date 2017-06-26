IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Professes Love For Yaradua, Shagari Ahead Of Zik

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has proven that he does not hate the northerners, contrary to the general perception about him.

In a chat with The Sun Newspapers, the Secessionist stated clearly, his love for the leadership style of late President Umaru Yar’Adua and Shehu Shagari.

He said: “People think I hate the North; that’s not true, but the only thing is that I say things the way they are, I don’t know how to tell lies to curry favours.

“People do not know that I love Shagari and Yar’Adua more than I love Zik.

“I’m saying this because when we were young and were growing up, the only notable person that built any notable infrastructure I saw with my two eyes was Shagari.

“The Enugu/Igwuocha (that the white man named Port Harcourt) Expressway, was built by the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) government of Shagari and then you can travel with joy because it was smooth and very clean.

“Now, tell me who has ever done that since after Shagari, no, tell me. Which other infrastructure will you be proud of, nobody has ever done anything again.

“I never met both men one on one, but these are good people. I’m not saying we don’t have other good people in the North, no, we have many of them, even in the judiciary, who are nice.

“But the few terrible, horrible ones won’t allow them to emerge, that’s the problem.”