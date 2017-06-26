JUST IN! Ritualists’ Den Discovered Beside Ondo Assembly Complex

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Reports credited to The Punch have it that an uncompleted two-storey building suspected to be a hideout of kidnappers and ritualists was on Monday discovered in Alagbaka area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The building is located a few meters away from the Ondo State House of Assembly and it is behind the popular government-owned events centre, the Gani Fawehinmi Arcade, said to be owned by a retired civil servant in the state.

According to the report, the abandoned uncompleted building was discovered by the residents of the area who suspected that some men were always inside the building performing numerous secret activities on a daily basis.

A resident of the area, on condition of anonymity explained that the building has been abandoned for a long time and many residents of the area did not know the owner.

He explained that a security operative attached to one of the buildings in the area shot a bird that had perched on a tree beside the suspected ritualists’ den.

On hearing the gunshot, the suspected hoodlums reportedly rushed out and fled.

“The suspects thought the gunshot was from the policemen who came for them. They quickly rushed out, but some commercial motorcycle riders in the area helped us to chase and arrest four of them, whom we later handed over to the police,” the source explained.

The source added that it was the timely intervention of policemen that saved the suspects from being lynched by the angry residents of the area.

Items of clothing including women’s underwear, sandals, slippers, cooking utensils, mattresses, toothpaste and toothbrushes, among other items, littered the place as at the time of visit.

Also, a long rope was also found inside one of the rooms. The rope was tied to the ceiling of the building at one end, while the other end of the rope was knotted. Some planks were underneath the rope.

The rope is suspected to be used for hanging their victims.

In his reaction, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the development, said many suspects have been arrested in connection with the matter.

Joseph said: “We have arrested quite a number of them and we are currently interrogating them. It is after the interrogation and investigation that we can conclude whether they are ritualists or not.”

The police spokesperson, who did not specify the number of suspects arrested, said they would be charged to court before the end of this week.