Ooni To Nigerians: If You’re Not Happy With Your President, Vote Him Out

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigerians have been asked to vote out their president if they are not pleased with his performance.

This advice was given by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who noted that Nigerians can retain the president if they are pleased with him.

In an interview aired on The Osasu Show, the respected Yoruba monarch noted that the electorates have not realized the power they have and urged them to be organized.

“Why must it be government, government? Who is government? It is the people that are behind the government.

“If you are not happy with your president, you go for another election, and you will vote your president out. If you are happy with your president, you will continue with that government for them to be in power.

“Truth be told, we Nigerians don’t know our power yet. We don’t know our voting power, yet. Until we know it, we won’t stop complaining, especially the youth. Once we know it, we won’t complain again.

“My school of thought is let us, first of all, organise ourselves and let us talk positively about this country. Let us stop derogatory, hate speeches. Things that will continue to divide everybody further,” the Oonirisa stated vehemently.