Billionaire Kidnap Kingpin, Evans Reveals His Gun Supplier

Share this:

Nigerian billionaire kidnap kingpin and criminal mastermind popularly known as Evans has revealed during an interrogation session the source of his arms and ammunition.

The security agencies in Bayelsa State have following the revelation started an investigation into the identity of a man named Suoyo whom the billionaire crime lord, Evans, mentioned as one of his gang members in the state.

Evans in one of his confessional statements revealed that the man, Suoyo, was in charge of his guns and other ammunition adding that he is one of the most active members of his gang.

Evans further revealed that Suoyo’s main job was the purchase of arms and ammunition for their operations.

Speaking to interrogators, Evans said: “When Suoyo, who lives in Bayelsa State, called me and expressed fears, I also assured him that nothing was going to happen. I told him I was making plans for another operation and needed him to go into the creeks and buy a new set of arms and ammunition.”

The security commanders in Bayelsa State during a meeting with the Governor, Seriake Dickson at the Government House were reported to have expressed certainty that the Suoyo named by Evans was the same person who was recently arrested by the operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in the state.

NSCDC noted that Suoyo was arrested and paraded on Thursday by the state Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Desmond Agu.

Suoyo, also known as ‘Hustler’ was arrest by the NSCDC in connection with the recent attack on a pipeline which belong to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

He was reported to have led a gang of vandals that attacked the Agip pipeline at Lagosgbene, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state on May 30, 2017.

Source: The Herald