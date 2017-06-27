Johnny Depp May Face Perjury Charges, Australia’s Deputy PM Warns

Share this:

Australia’s deputy prime minister has threatened US actor Johnny Depp with perjury charges in a new installment of the “war on terrier”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and then-wife Amber Heard failed to declare their dogs to Australian customs after arriving by private jet in 2015.

Ms Heard escaped conviction and the pair released an unusual apology video.

But legal documents filed in a US court allegedly show Mr Depp was “fully aware” he was breaking Australian laws.

His former business managers, The Management Group (TMG), claimed the actor had “pressured one of his long-term employees to ‘take the fall’,” in papers obtained by People.

‘It is called perjury’

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce subsequently hinted that the government may reinvestigate Depp.

“If the allegation is correct, there’s a word for that – it is called perjury,” Mr Joyce told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“We’re an island continent and we take biosecurity very seriously and it doesn’t matter if you think that you’re Mr Who’s Who of Hollywood, you’re going to obey our laws.”

Source: BBC