Breaking: Again, 400 Level Student Of UNIOSUN Missing

A Final year (400 level) student of Microbiology Department of the Osun State University, Osogbo campus,UNIOSUN, Oluwafemi Oluwatimilehin Shonibare has gone missing. This is coming barely months after another final year student, Adebisi Rofiat Damilola was kidnapped and killed by two accomplices, a herbalist, simply identified as Jelili, and a commercial driver, Elijah Oyebode.

However, in the case of Oluwatimile whose whereabouts is still not yet known, his fellow students told newsmen that he suddenly left the meal he was preparing around 10 p.m of Monday at his Off-campus hostel at Oke Baale and since then, no one has set eyes on him again.

He is still being searched for.

In the case of Miss Rofiat who was killed, the Department of State Services, DSS, later burst the culprits and arrested them.

Rofiat, who left Ipetu-Ijesa for Osogbo on December 22, 2016 got missing along the way and her corpse was later found on the roadside along Ikirun/Iragbiji road few days after.

Sources within the DSS disclosed in Osogbo that the driver had confessed that the herbalist gave him the assignment to bring a young lady and get N10,000 as reward.

The sources added that Elijah, in his confessional statement, said Rofiat boarded his vehicle from Ipetu-Ijesa to Osogbo, while returning from the Ipetu-Ijesa campus of UNIOSUN where she was studying Science Education.

Elijah, who spoke in Yoruba language with newsmen in Osogbo, said: “I took her (Rofiat) from Ipetu-Ijesa. There were other passengers in my vehicle that day. The girl matched the specification that Ifa (herbalist) gave me.

“Ifa said I should bring a lady that has never bore a child. When I saw the student, I was very sure that she had not given birth to a child. ‘We used charm’ “Ifa had given me a charm that I will use to hypnotise any lady that I want to bring. He said once I put the charm in my pocket, I only need to have body contact with the lady and she would be hypnotised.

“The charm was already in my pocket when I saw the lady and I ensured that my body touched her. From there, she didn’t know anything again. “After dropping other passengers at their various destinations, I took the lady to Ifa in his house in Ikirun and he gave me N10,000. I pitied the lady when I was leaving because I knew she would not come out alive. My conscience was telling me that what I did was bad.

“When I left Ifa’s house, I went to a bush to dump the lady’s luggage which contained some clothes. Few minutes later, her phone started ringing. I knew her people must be looking for her. I took the phone to Yusuf to help me sell it. I told Yusuf that a passenger forgot the phone in my vehicle.

“The phone kept ringing and I later picked it. Yusuff told me that it was dangerous to receive the call because they could use it to trace us. I removed the SIM card and threw it away instantly to prevent her people from reaching us. We sold the phone for N20,000 and shared it.”

The herbalist, in an interview with journalists, said the driver was telling lies and that Elijah was just his contract driver that he used occasionally. A top DSS official said there was incriminatory evidence against the herbalist, adding that he was lying.

Source: Vanguard