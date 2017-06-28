Inexperience Hindering Budding Artists—Jesse Raey

Share this:

Jesse Okonkwo, an upcoming artist, says that established recording companies not willing to mentor budding artists has led to low productivity in the sector.

Okonkwo, also known as `Jesse Raey’ told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos that local musicians were not making waves in the industry because they were inexperienced.

They have little or no professional assistance from established recording companies, he said.

He said that local labels wanted the best from artists they signed-on but were doing very little to support the music-making process.

According to him, the established labels abroad provide professional writers, backup singers, producers and everything needed to make the best of their up-and –coming musicians.

“World renowned artists such as Beyonce, Rihanna, Jay-Z and others got to the top of their career because they received all the supports they needed to excel.

“Some artists abroad do not write their songs; neither are they directly saddled with the productions.

“Their recording labels are usually responsible for that but it is a different ball game here.

“I make bold to say that the labels we have are a sketch of what they should be,’’ he said.

Okonkwo said that locally-owned labels should give artists some freedom to enable them learn how the established record companies in developed world operate.

“Record labels in Nigeria have done well for themselves while they come up with stringent policies that limit how far artists they signed-on can aspire.

“If we are given free hands like the foreign artists, we will do better in producing the best of music that will in turn sustain the labels we signed contract with ,’’ he said.

Jesse Raey, who was among the final eight contestants in the “Nigeria Idol Season Four’’, advised musicians to be ICT compliant for them to be the best professionally.

“I understand that motivation is core in inspiring people; but in this generation with so much technology, its applications have made it easy for musicians to excel in the industry,’’ he said.

He advised musicians not to allow them to be pigeon-holed by recording companies they did not believe in.

He said that they should have the freedom to operate freely and guard against being tied to the apron spring of any labels that would prevent you from seeing light of the day.

“My advice to artists is that they need to work on their songs, make them lovable before releasing them to the public.

“Someone; someday will love your song and volunteer to fund your career,’’ he said.

Okonkwo is a graduate of Economics from the Lagos State University and currently leads a Lagos-based musical band called `Jay-Kaycez’.

Jay-keycez, is an Afro-pop and Rhythm and Blues (RnB) band which started in 2008 and released their first track titled “Gam’’ in 2010 and “The Things You Do’’in 2011

