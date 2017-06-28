No Final Grenfell Death Toll ‘This Year’

Share this:

The final Grenfell Tower fire death toll will not be known until at least the end of the year, with 80 people currently presumed dead, police say.

The vast majority of those who died were said to be in 23 of the North Kensingston building’s 129 flats.

The 14 June fire destroyed 151 homes, most in the tower block, but also a number of surrounding properties.

Det Supt Fiona McCormack said the full death toll will only be known when the search and recovery operation is over.

She said: “What I can say is that we believe that around 80 people are either dead or sadly missing and I must presume that they are dead.”

The officer added: “I don’t want there to be any hidden victims. We want to understand the true human cost of this tragedy.”

Police said some residents had tried to move up the building to escape the flames and it is thought a number of people may have ended up in one flat.

Det Supt McCormack said officers were having to prepare some families for the reality that their relatives remains may never be recovered.

There was “utter devastation inside the flats,” she said.

Source: BBC