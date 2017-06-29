Check Out The Full List Of The 13 RECs Acting President Osinbajo Just Appointed

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has reportedly approved the appointment of 14 new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to a statement issued by the Director of Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Bolaji Adebiyi, 13 of the new appointees were on their first term, while Hussaini Halilu Pai of the FCT was re-appointed.

The new appointees are Professor Godwill Obioma (Abia), James Lorliam Apam (Benue), Dr. Nwachukwu Orji (Ebonyi), Dr. Iloh Joseph Valentine Chuks (Enugu), Dr. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda (Plateau), Umar Ibrahim (Taraba) and Mr. Emeka Ononamadu Joseph (Taraba).

Others include Obo O. Effanga (Cross River), Professor Francis Chuckwemeka Ezeounu (Anambra), Dr. Briyai O. Frankland (Bayelsa), Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa), Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun) and Alhaji Ahmad Makama (Bauchi).

Adebiyi noted that, “these appointees have been confirmed by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and therefore the appointments are with immediate effect.”