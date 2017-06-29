Ekweremadu Mourns Suntai

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has mourned the passing away of former Taraba State governor, Danbaba Suntai.

He described his death as an incalculable loss to the country.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media, Uche Anichukwu, he said the country and well-wishers had prayed for his full recovery after a drastic air crash in 2012.

“This is an incalculable loss not only to the people of Taraba State, but also to the Peoples Democratic Party family, and the nation in general. We had all prayed for his full recovery following the air mishap of October 2012.

“This is a very sad news, for he was a leader that loved his people, for he gave a good account of himself as a politician, public administrator, man of peace, patriot, party man, and nation builder. He will be sorely missed, but like all great men, he is immortalised by his selfless service to God and humanity”.

He condoled with the family of the late politician, Government and good people of Taraba State as well as the entire nation, even as he prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased.