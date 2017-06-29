Evans Sues Police Over Infringement Of Human Rights, Seeks Unconditional Release

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) –Suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a. Evans has filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the Nigeria Police over alleged infringement of his human rights.

He filed the suit before the Lagos Federal High Court in Lagos, asking the court to order the police to charge him to court or release him unconditionally.

Joined as respondents in the said suit marked FHC/L/CS/1012/2017 are the Nigeria Police Force, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Lagos State Police Command.

Evans in the suit filed by his lawyer Olukoya Ogungbeje, sought for court order directing the respondents to immediately charge him to court if there is any case against him in accordance with Sections 35 (1) (c) (3) (4) (5) (a) (b) and 36 of the Constitution.

Evans argued that his continued detention by the respondents since June 10, 2017, without being charged to court or released on bail is an infringement on his fundamental human rights.