Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) –The former Governor of Taraba State, Nigeria, Danbaba Suntai is dead.

Suntai who had survived an air crash at the Yola Airport in Adamawa State in 2012 died in his home.

He was reportedly undergoing rehabilitation for brain injuries arising from the plane crash.

A former commissioner of information in the state, Emmanuel Bello confirmed the news of his demise to SaharaReporters and promised to provide further details later.